Former Atlantic City Housing Authority coordinator admits to fraud

The former Ross Family Service Coordinator for the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency has admitted to fraudulently applying for and getting COVID-19 relief funds.

Federal authorities say 50-year-old Luquay Zahir of Atlantic City pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams to two counts of an information charging him with making false statements to influence the U.S. Small Business Administration and wire fraud.

According to officials, in 2020 and 2021, Zahir fraudulently obtained more than $30,000 through a Paycheck Protection Program loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Ross Family Service Coordinators are links between HUD program participants, local resources that can assist them, and public housing authorities and property staff.

The count of making false statements to influence the SBA carries up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The count of wire fraud could send Zahir to prison for up to two decades with a potential $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna credited special agents of the FBI's Atlantic City Resident Agency and the SBA Office of Inspector General’s Eastern Region for their work in this case.