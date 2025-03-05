Four Arrested for Defacing Cape May

If any New Jersey place has a "look", it's Cape May.

From the Victorian architecture, to the clean and bright promenade in town, Cape May looks like it's someplace out of a movie.

(Apparently a movie that's much nominated, but comes away with nothing. Ahem.....)

Anyway, Cape May is Cape May!

Who tried to ruin Cape May with graffiti?

Who tried to ruin Cape May with graffiti?

Cape May Police say they've arrested four people for recently vandalizing the town with their graffiti efforts.

Police say the four struck some areas along Beach Drive and public restrooms at Lincoln Boulevard and Beach Drive.

See! This is why we can't have nice things!

People say their investigation turned up three kids and an 18-year-old from North Cape May as the people responsible.

They say the four are also responsible for vandalism in other areas of the city and behind The Produce Place in North Cape May.

What happens now?

What happens now?

The 18-year-old was charged with a criminal complaint, while the three teen boys were given juvenile complaints of criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

Let's hope they have learned their lesson!

Hats off to the police departments of Cape May and Lower Township for literally cleaning up Cape May!

SOURCE: Cape May Police Department

