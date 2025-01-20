Legendary Franklinville Inn To Reopen After Devastating Fire

People all over South Jersey and beyond are absolutely thrilled to hear that the beloved Franklinville Inn will be reopening soon after that scary fire!

When the fire first broke out, it was a huge blow to the community. The restaurant had to shut down while they figured out the damage. Plenty of folks (including myself) assumed they’d be shut down for at least a month. The damage from the flames wasn’t so bad that it would close the restaurant up for good, but nobody knew exactly when we’d get to eat there again.

It appears that’ll be a lot sooner than ANYONE anticipated. The news about the fire started to make its way around social media on Friday, 1/18. Now, we know we won’t have to wait long at all yo order those delicious crab cakes!

Good news! Thanks to hard work by first responders, contractors, and electricians, the Inn is bouncing back faster than anyone expected. They’ll be back open on Thursday, 1/23.

People are beyond excited because the Franklinville Inn isn’t just a restaurant; it's a local treasure. It’s the kind of place where families celebrate special occasions and people go for a delicious, comforting meal. And speaking of meals, if you haven’t had their crab cakes yet, you’re seriously missing out. No one else makes them quite like they do. The salmon and prime rib are also favorites, so you definitely can’t go wrong.

Personally, I’m filled with so much gratitude for the first responders who worked so hard to save the building and keep it standing. It’s a huge relief to know this historic spot will be serving up great food and good times again so soon!

