Happy National Donut Day, fam!



via GIPHY

Who doesn't love a yummy, delicious, warm donut on a Friday morning. If you're not a fan, well that's just downright un-American.

National Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June each year. It usually comes with various deals and discounts offered by donut shops and bakeries across the country. Luckily for us, this year is no exception.

2024 National Donut Day Deals

Here in South Jersey, we're fortunate to have so many awesome local places shelling out some pretty sweet deals to celebrate the day, too. Have you ever heard of Twist? If you haven't, well today might be the day to go check them out.

Located in Linwood, Twist is easy to find, right off of Route 9. They're famous for their ice cream, their pretzel breakfast sandwiches, and other various baked goods they offer throughout the year.



via GIPHY

In honor of #NationalDonutDay, they've come up with a whole new concoction to satisfy your sweet tooth. Did you know it's also National Chocolate Ice Cream Day?

The folks at Twist have teamed up with Beach Buns Bakery to bring you a donut ice cream sandwich

Get our free mobile app

It's the Beach Buns' apple cider donut dipped in cinnamon sugar with chocolate ice cream in between. Are you hungry yet?

They're not the only ones with sweet deals for you today.

Free donuts for National Donut Day



via GIPHY

1.) Dunkin: you can score a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage all day today.



via GIPHY

2). Krispy Kreme: not only do you get a free doughnut of your choice today, but if you purchase a dozen, you get another Original Glazed dozen for just $2.

Here's a curveball for you...



via GIPHY

3.) 7-11: if you're a loyalty member, look forward to a glazed doughnut for just a dollar.

Not a bad deal, right?

Enjoy!

Don't forget to try out our favorite local doughnut spots, too!

The Most Amazing Donuts in South Jersey - Listener Picks Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis