Can you ever really have enough Christmas decorations?

Be honest. You're probably adding little knickknacks and pieces to your holiday decorations all the way up until Christmas Day. It's after December 25th that you don't add anything else. Decorating never truly stops during the holidays, does it?

There's always room for more!

You'll have to find some room somewhere on Thursday, December 16th after you pick up your free holiday poinsettia from a Mays Landing assisted living community. A post has been shared a few times to various local South Jersey Facebook groups about a poinsettia giveaway that's happening at Woodview Estates this week.

Located on Unami Boulevard in Mays Landing, Woodview Estates Assisted Living will host a free poinsettia drive-through giveaway event this Thursday as a way to give back to the community. The posts on the Facebook groups were confirmed after checking Woodview Estates' website. The website says that all Mays Landing residents have to do to go home with a free poinsettia is to drive up to front doors of Woodview Estates on Thursday, December 16th between the hours of eleven o'clock in the morning through two in the afternoon. Once you pull up to the doors, someone will bring your holiday plant out to you.

There's no purchase of any kind necessary. This is just one way for Woodview to celebrate the holidays and give back to the community at the same time.

You can check out the details for yourself on either this Facebook post or on Woodview's website.

Source: Woodviewestates.com

