Your Dog Smells Like Fritos? Here’s What’s Going On

If you’ve ever noticed your dog smelling a little like Frito chips… You’re not alone. Definitely not when it comes to me, at least. My dog, Bodie, had paws a few months back that absolutely reeked of Frito corn chips.

I’m telling you… It was awful.

After doing a little bit of digging, I was finally able to figure out what causing it.

Canva Canva loading...

Dog “Frito Feet”

It turns out, the smell actually comes from a buildup of bacteria on your dog’s paws, specifically a type called pseudomonas.

I learned that this bacteria, surprisingly enough, is naturally found in the environment. Since it’s in our soil, it can live on dog’s skin, and paws. When the bacteria breaks down sweat and oils from your dog’s skin, they produce that distinct scent that smells like Fritos.

Get our free mobile app

What I’m going to need you not to do is start panicking. This isn’t necessarily assigned that your dog is sick or in any kind of pain. Most of the time, it’s just the result of normal bacteria buildup, especially if your dog has been outside.

Mine spends a lot of time outside during the day.

Canva Canva loading...

How To Get Rid Of Frito Smell On Dogs

You probably want to know how to get rid of the smell, right? There are a few steps you can take. Wash your dogs, paws with dog-safe wipes, or gentle soap can help remove extra dirt and bacteria.

Foot powders or specialized sprays, might help reduce the odor, too. If you notice any redness or irritation, that’s when you should probably check with your vet to make sure there are no other issues.

Usually, the Frito feet smell is nothing to worry about. It’s just a quirky thing that comes with having a dog. Try not to freak yourself out.

As for me, I probably won’t ever be eating Fritos again.

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey They are cute, interesting, and some are even the stuff of fairytales. But if you're thinking about taking one of these animals for a pet, think again. It's illegal in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca