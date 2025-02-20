The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says nearly three dozen people were arrested during the first half of February, including several charged with DUI on Super Bowl Sunday.

From February 1st through 15th, the EHTPD reported nearly 2,900 calls for service.

A deeper dive into their statistics showed the following:

Domestic violence calls – 17

Motor vehicle stops / tickets – 653 / 292

Motor vehicle crashes – 57

Residential / commercial burglaries – 5 / 2

Property checks – 1,116

The following arrests were posted to Facebook:

February 1st — Jeffery Hill of Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with shoplifting

February 1st — Kalin Waters of Pleasantville — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 1st — Sarah Sauer of Tuckerton — arrested for outstanding warrants and also charged with CDS-related offenses

February 1st — Dane Ludlam of Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants and also charged with CDS-related offenses

February 2nd — Matthew Tozer of Pleasantville — arrested for outstanding warrants and also charged with simple assault

February 2nd — Kevin Walton of Egg Harbor Township — arrested and also charged with CDS-related offenses, conspiracy

February 2nd — Morcedes Cox of Ventnor — charged with defiant trespassing

February 2nd — Terrence Philo of Pleasantville — charged with CDS-related offenses, conspiracy

February 3rd — Morris Platt, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 4th — Luis Lopez of Galloway — charged with criminal sexual contact

February 4th — James Angelozzi of Mays Landing — arrested for outstanding warrants

February 6th — Luis Santiago of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for outstanding warrants

February 6th — Shaylee Mcnally of Camden — arrested for outstanding warrants

February 6th — Lewis Kleinow, Jr., of Somers Point — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 6th — Douglas Kiraly of Toms River — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 7th — Ray Rivera of Pleasantville — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 8th — Dipakkumar Patel of Atlantic City — arrested for outstanding warrants and also charged with hindering

February 8th — Michael Russell of Pleasantville — arrested for an outstanding warrant and also charged with a CDS offense

February 9th — Josephine Pagan of Pleasantville — charged with driving under the influence

February 9th — Rose Parker of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence, assault by auto

February 9th — Leann Wnuk of Somers Point — charged with driving under the influence

February 9th — Thomas Dunlap, Jr., of Williamstown — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 10th — James Santos of Egg Harbor Township — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 11th — Amie Burns of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence

February 11th — Andreichr Advincula of Egg Harbor Township — charged with driving under the influence

February 12th — Jesse Salas of Egg Harbor Township — charged with shoplifting

February 12th — Uumahd Collier of Pleasantville — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 12th — Juan Sanchez of Egg Harbor Township — charged with simple assault

February 13th — Rosemarie Bates of Cologne, arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 13th — Jeanluc Valestin of Absecon — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 14th — John Mick of Atlantic City — arrested for an outstanding warrant

February 15th — Darmani Mckay of Egg Harbor Township — charged with simple assault

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.