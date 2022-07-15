The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says they are searching for a 20-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township who was charged with murder in connection to a shooting in Somers Point in February.

According to authorities, "it is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments."

On February 10, 2022, at approximately 8:27 p.m., Somers Point Police responded to a 911 call for a shooting within the complex. A short time thereafter, officers located the victim, Joshua Hannah suffering from a gunshot wound. Mr. Hannah was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Two additional charges have also been filed against Crawford; possession of a weapon (firearm) for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm).

Somers Point Village Apartments - Photo: Google Maps Somers Point Village Apartments - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Searching for the suspect

Tyreek Crawford has not been arrested and is currently considered to be a fugitive.

Anyone with information on this matter, or the location of Tyreek Crawford, is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

