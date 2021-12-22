FUN VIDEO: Grinch Terrorizes Brigantine NJ School, Cops Nab Him

I have to hand it to the kids of Brigantine Community School: they did an EXCELLENT JOB putting together a Grinch-themed holiday video!

The project was apparently put together by the 8th-grade student council, with cooperation from the whole school. The video is filled with students, teachers, and administrators - all who should be commended for a job well done!

Also playing a big part - officers from the Brigantine Police Department!

From the police department: "The Brigantine Police Department would like to thank the students of the Brigantine Community School for taking action and immediately notifying us of this suspicious person trying to steal Christmas. Your outstanding videography and news anchor skills as well as your tenacious pursuit of holiday justice was directly responsible for the apprehension of this mischievous, grinchy perpetrator who was trying to steal from YOU, the future leaders of our community!"

What a great project highlighting school and community partnerships!

The video is pretty funny, too! Check it out:

So, what did we learn from watching this video?

1. The Grinch is, in fact, a Mean One!

2. Police ALWAYS get their man!

3. Brigantine Police Officers Ward, Rote, and Rehill did A LOT OF RUNNING! (And, we noticed that they carry a lot of equipment on their uniforms!)

4. Superintendent/Principal Glenn Robbins is a great sport - and a pretty good actor! (He played the Grinch.)

5. Finally: They have ice cream in school now? I never has ice cream in school?

Again, a tip of the cap to all involved! Thanks, Brigantine Police for ridding the world of another menace!

