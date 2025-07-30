Spotted: a Jersey license plate that basically swears at you

Not a vanity plate — just good old NJ chaos from the MVC

Thousands of cars now dropping a common bad word on NJs highways

Have you ever seen something completely random that makes your day? Something that makes you either laugh or brings a smile to your face when you weren't expecting it?

Of course, sometimes it helps to have a warped and/or childish sense of humor.

A Pickup Truck and a Perfect Plate

While I saw sitting at a red light not too long ago, I glanced over at a pickup truck next to me and the license plate on it was absolutely fantastic.

Even better, it was not a vanity plate.

This was a state-issued, sequential license plate, which means there are hundreds of them across New Jersey.

And the more I thought about it, I couldn't believe the state actually issued it.

New Jersey’s License Plate System

At the moment, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission is issuing plates in a letter-number-number / letter-letter-letter pattern.

And the plate that I saw recently ended in "FHK."

“FHK”? Are You Serious?

"FHK?"

As in the phonetic pronunciation of the F-word?

Could there be anything more Jersey than having the F-bomb almost spelled out right on the front and back of your car for everyone to see?

Hats Off to the NJMVC

Bravo to the NJMVC where, apparently, nobody thought that might be a bad FHK-ing idea.

If more license plates were like this, I wouldn't say the F-word everytime I had to renew my FHK-ing registration.

Now, if my math is correct, there are at least 2,000 vehicles in New Jersey with these FHK-ing license plates.

And for that, I say, "Good FHK-ing job, New Jersey." You did us proud this time.

We FHK-ing love you guys at the MVC.

