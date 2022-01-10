After a rough day, Gabby Barrett needs her lover, a backroad and some George Strait. She pleads for her sweetheart to swing by and take her out in her new single "Pick Me Up."

"So pick me up, get me lost way out / Down a back two-lane, little George Strait way / On up, get me outta my head / And out this town, and tell me no matter what / You'll be by my side, everything gonna be alright / Make the world go black, how you do me like that? / Wanna climb up in your truck, just pick me up," she sings.

The song is both nostalgic and comforting. Like most backroad songs, it feels as if the song itself is taking the wheel and we're all just along for the ride.

But "Pick Me Up" is different from what we've heard from Barrett in the past and a far cry from her vengeance-laced "I Hope." She admits that the song fills a void in her repertoire — she was missing a laid-back tune that takes you down those familiar roads that act as a place of solace for artists and fans alike.

Written by Barrett, Jon Nite and Ross Copperman, "Pick Me Up" is featured on the deluxe edition of the American Idol star's debut album Goldmine. The original album was released in June 2020, while the extension arrived Nov. 19, 2021.

Although George Strait references are common in country music, Barrett wanted to pay homage to the King for her husband, Cade Foehner. He shares Texas roots with Strait, and since tying the knot in 2019, Barrett — a Pennsylvania native — feels like she is being adopted into the Texas family.

Up next for Barrett is a performance at Country Radio Seminar as one of the 2022 New Faces of Country Music. Other artists who will take that stage are Walker Hayes, Parker McCollum, Jameson Rodgers and Lainey Wilson.