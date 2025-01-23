Galloway NJ Native Selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Galloway NJ Native Selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Getty Images

A South Jersey native is headed for the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

In an announcement made Wednesday, we learned Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins would be one of several songwriters inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Jerkins is one of six new members of the hall, including The Doobie Brothers, George Clinton, Ashley Gorley, Tony Macaulay, and Mike Love of The Beach Boys,

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images for BMI
loading...

Jerkins from Galloway Township

Rodney Jerkins was born and raised in Galloway and eventually owned and operated a studio in Pleasantville.

Jerkins, 47, is world-renowned as a writer, producer, and rapper.  He's won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated 19 times.

His body of work is extensive, having worked with Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and many more.

As a songwriter, Jerkins has written hundreds of songs, some of which can be found on this listing on Wikipedia.

Jerkins' Spotify Artist Page can be found here.

Here's the announcement of this year's Songwriter Hall of Fame inductees?

Congratulations Rodney Darkchild Jerkins - a local boy done good!

Getty Images
loading...

 

SOURCE: Wikipedia

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now

Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Galloway Township, Pleasantville, Rodney Jerkins
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Entertainment, Music News, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3