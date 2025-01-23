Galloway NJ Native Selected for Songwriters Hall of Fame

A South Jersey native is headed for the Songwriters Hall of Fame!

In an announcement made Wednesday, we learned Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins would be one of several songwriters inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Jerkins is one of six new members of the hall, including The Doobie Brothers, George Clinton, Ashley Gorley, Tony Macaulay, and Mike Love of The Beach Boys,

Jerkins from Galloway Township

Rodney Jerkins was born and raised in Galloway and eventually owned and operated a studio in Pleasantville.

Jerkins, 47, is world-renowned as a writer, producer, and rapper. He's won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated 19 times.

His body of work is extensive, having worked with Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and many more.

As a songwriter, Jerkins has written hundreds of songs, some of which can be found on this listing on Wikipedia.

Jerkins' Spotify Artist Page can be found here.

Here's the announcement of this year's Songwriter Hall of Fame inductees?

Congratulations Rodney Darkchild Jerkins - a local boy done good!

