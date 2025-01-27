A Galloway Township resident is facing several years behind bars on a child porn-related charge.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 28-year-old Evangelin Snow pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material (less than 1,000 items).

A negotiated plea agreement recommends a sentence of five years in state prison, parole supervision for life, and registration as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

According to authorities, in July 2023, state parole agents searched Snow's home due to suspicions Snow was violating parole.

During the search, those officers seized the defendant’s cellphone and Snow admitted that the phone would contain illegal images of minors.

Evangelin Snow of Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Evangelin Snow of Galloway Township NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

Investigators recovered "multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material" when they searched that device.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 21st.

This case was investigated by the New Jersey State Parole Board and prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Fischer of the ACPO's Special Victims Unit.