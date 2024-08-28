Galloway Security Guy is Subject of Best Facebook Page Ever

It's something special when other people make a Facebook fan page about their fandom for YOU!

Such a page exists about one of South Jersey's favorite citizens.

Courtesy of Gary Brenner Courtesy of Gary Brenner loading...

Fan page salutes a local hero

The fan page is the "Fans of Security Guy Gary" Facebook page.

It's full of photos that people have taken at various events with security guard Gary Brenner.

Gary is a former police officer and SWAT operator for the Galloway Township Police Department, and a veteran of the US Marine Corps.

Perhaps Brenner's big claim to fame happened during a Philadelphia Phillies playoff game when he tackled some smart aleck who decided he was going to run onto the field of play:

Boom! That's our Gary!

Courtesy of Lloyd Moskowitz Courtesy of Lloyd Moskowitz loading...

People showing their love for Gary on fan page

The Fans of Security Guy Gary Facebook page is full of photos of people who've spotted Gary at an event and snapped a photo with him.

I can tell you personally that while Gary is a big and strong guy, he's also one of the nicest persons you can meet.

While we're sharing some photos from Gary's fans, you can check out the Facebook page here.

Courtesy of Jackie Specht Courtesy of Jackie Specht loading...

Gary Brenner appreciates the love

Interviewing Brenner about his security work is tough - he works for a private security firm, and we certainly wouldn't want to jeopardize his work.

It's easy to see from the Facebook page, though, that Gary works a lot of events locally, regionally, and nationally.

For me, it's always comforting to know that Gary is at an event, protecting whatever and whoever needs protecting.

I did have a chance to ask Gary what he thought of the fan page, and obviously, he's flattered and touched. I think it's a good time and others enjoy posting to it. Seems like, and event I work, there's always somebody asking if I'm that security guy."

Thank you, Gary Brenner, for what you do - and for what you've done for our area and for our country.

We are all fans!

Courtesy of Brett Douglass Courtesy of Brett Douglass loading...

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker