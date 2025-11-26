The holidays are upon us. It's the season of giving!

One business in Somers Point isn't happy with someone who they suspect did some taking.

READ MORE: Cows Break Through Electric Fence in Egg Harbor Township

READ MORE: Unlucky Criminal in Mays Landing Gets Easily Caught

Get our free mobile app

Shore ACE Hardware Shore ACE Hardware loading...

Local Hardware Store Releases Surveillance Photos

The folks at Shore ACE Hardware aren't very happy with a shopper who visited their Somers Point business lately. They say the man, wearing what they describe as a bathrobe, walked out with $220 in Craftsman Power Tools. We're told the police have been contacted.

Shore ACE Hardware says that the man actually tried to return the tools, at a hardware store in Egg Harbor Township.

The business has published these photos, hoping someone can come forward and identify the man. If you can help, visit their Facebook page here.

Good luck to Shore ACE Hardware. That's one way to catch a thief. An alleged thief.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

18 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (Sub) in South Jersey From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman