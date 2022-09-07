An investigation continues into an accident involving a garbage truck and a car in Gloucester Twp. Tuesday night that resulted in a fatality.



The crash happened just before 7 p.m. off Johnson Road in Sicklerville near the entrance to Erik Court.

According to Gloucester Township Police, 34-year-old Frank W. Cavender IV, of Glassboro, was driving when he reportedly rear-ended the garbage truck.

One of the occupants in the garbage truck pushed a fellow employee out of the path of Cavender's vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, just before it collided with the truck, Patch.com reports.

Upon the crash, Cavender reportedly became trapped in his vehicle, according to GTPD. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital in Washington Twp. with life-threatening injuries and did not survive.

Authorities would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this accident. If you have any information to share, you can call Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, their anonymous tip line at 856-842-5560, or text TIP GLOTWPPD and your message to 888777.

