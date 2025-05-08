I swear this wasn't there just a couple of days ago.

The framework for a giant building in Egg Harbor Township has appeared almost overnight.

This first caught my eye Thursday afternoon when I was out for lunch as the top of this structure is visible above the tree line as you drive along the Black Horse Pike.

In fact, you can see it from the parking lot of Storybook Land.

If you've been driving along the Pike for the past several months, you know that they cleared the wooded lot next to the U-Haul/self-storage spot not too far from Fernwood Avenue. This is what it used to look like:

On that now-empty lot, they created a big foundation, which I thought was going to be a new storefront for the U-Haul/storage place. I figured it was going to be a regular-sized building.

Apparently, I'm wrong.

What's going up there is a giant steel structure.

Whatever it's going to be, it's gonna be big. It's certainly treetop-height.

Assuming this building is going to be an expansion of the U-Haul place, if you have some big stuff to store, this is going to be the place to put it.

