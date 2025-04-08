Giant Rat Outside NJ Chinese Restaurant Goes Viral In Millville

🐀 Rats are known to roam in both urban and rural areas

🐀 Rat pest control is an absolute MUST in New Jersey

🐀 Giant rat spotted in South Jersey is grossing people out online



When's the last time you spotted a rat in broad daylight? When's the last time you saw a rat walking around, at all?

Hopefully, your answer was "never."

Rats gross me out. I know there are people out there who absolutely love them. Some even keep them as pets. If you're one of those people, I'm super happy for you. I, however, am NOT one of them. It's a hard no from me.

HUGE Rat Spotted In Millville Giant Rat In Millville - Bigs Stratton via FB loading...

South Jersey Rat Problem

Reports from early 2025 show an increase in rodent activity in Jersey's most populated urban areas. Cities like Newark and Paterson, among others, have seen a spike in rats in recent years.

South Jersey doesn't have too many packed cities, but rats are still found in rural areas. The southern part of the state has A LOT of farmland. What's farmland? RURAL. See what I'm getting at here?

The region of NJ with the most farmland happens to be right here in South Jersey: Cumberland County.

Giant Rat Spotted Walking Streets Of Millville Giant Rat in Millville - Bigs Stratton via FB loading...

Giant Rat In Millville

Video has surfaced on social media of a HUGE rat walking around the streets of Millville.

Somebody was able to capture footage of the biggest rat I've ever seen in my life walking down the block at the corner of High and Mulberry. When I tell you all I wanted to do was puke. Don't worry... I didn't. I did gag a little, though.

When you watch the video, you'll probably gag, too...

I kid you not, this thing is so big, it looks like a cat.

Big Rat Caught On Video In Millville Big Rat Caught On Video In Millville - Bigs Stratton via FB loading...

Worst Common Pesky Pests Found In NJ Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby