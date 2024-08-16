If you want to enjoy a few nights out on the Ocean City boardwalk for a fraction of the price, now's your chance.

People who love Ocean City, NJ, were devastated to hear the news that Gillian's Wonderland Pier will be closing after the summer 2024 season. After all, it's a popular vacation destination for so many families year after year. People wait for months to enjoy their time at what's now commonly known as "America's Greatest Family Resort."

Tourists took to social media after the announcement was made to share their stories full of nostalgia and now heartbreak after hearing the news. Many said how they remember riding all the rides like the Monorail and the Giant Ferris Wheel as kids, and how they've gone on to make the same memories with their own children.

No doubt, the Gillian's Wonderland Pier experience will be missed by all.

People were also flocking to social media in the hopes of making at least a little bit of their investment back. Tickets for the rides on any of New Jersey's boardwalks are anything but cheap these days. You're paying a pretty penny for family fun at the shore.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier ticket deals in OCNJ

There's been what many would refer to as a "flash" or "fire" sale of Wonderland Pier tickets ever since the Gillian family went public with the news of their plans. People are trying to get rid of their ride tickets for almost 50% off the retail price. If you look hard enough, you might even be able to find them cheaper.

It's like a whole new market has been created for OCNJ ride tickets. The deals aren't hard to find, either. Just type in "Gillian's Wonderland Pier tickets" on Facebook and you're likely to find discounts somewhere.

