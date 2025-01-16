Girl Singers Highlight Schedule for Barefoot Fest in Wildwood

The list of performers for this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood looks very impressive.

While more acts will be added in the coming weeks, the list of who will perform is pretty impressive.

Headliners will be Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Rascal Flatts, Lainey Wilson, and Jordan Davis.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Let's hear it for the girls

In the four previous editions of Barefoot, we've enjoyed a couple of pretty impressive performances by women on the Wildwood stage.

Who could forget the first year, when superstar Carrie Underwood put on an awesome performance, almost half of which occurred in the pouring rain?

Lainey Wilson played her first Barefoot Fest in 2023 and wowed the crowd.

Women, though, have been a little under-represented on the Barefoot stage. A big reason for that, though, is that there weren't a lot of women on country radio the last few years.

This year is going to be different.

SiriusXM's The Music Row Happy Hour Live On The Highway From Margaritaville In Nashville - Day 1 Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

2025 is the Year of the Women at Barefoot

Lainey Wilson returns to the Barefoot main stage this year as a full-fledged headliner.

Wilson is the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year! It doesn't get any bigger than that!

Wilson's current hit is "4x4xU."

The 58th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

Megan Moroney makes her first appearance at Barefoot this year, after quite a year in 2024! She spent last summer on Kenny Chesney's tour, so she has a lot of great experience going for her.

She's the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year.

Moroney is also enjoying a lot of success on the radio, with hits "Tennessee Orange", "I'm Not Pretty", and her current hit, "Am I Okay?"

Also on the schedule at Barefoot this summer will be Ella Langley.

Langley has erupted on country radio with her first hit, with Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me."

Her follow-up is exploding right now. It's called, "Weren't for the Wind."

Yes, women will be well represented at the Barefoot Country Music Fest this summer!

This year's event, on the Wildwood Beach, takes place June 19-22.

Get your Barefoot Country Music Fest tickets here.

