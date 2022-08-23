Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman.
The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports.
A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger in ran off the road, crashed under the overpass just before Exit 7, and burst into flames, according to NJ.com. The driver reportedly suffered serious injuries.
The 31-year-old Mcpherson, from Glassboro, did not survive.
Get our free mobile app
An investigation being led by New Jersey State Police into what caused the crash is ongoing.
Our thoughts are with Mcpherson's family and friends at this difficult time.
Mike Trout's New Jersey Mansion
See inside Mike Trout's New Jersey home.
South Jersey Best Tattoo Joints, According to Listeners
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.