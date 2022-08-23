An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman.



The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports.

A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger in ran off the road, crashed under the overpass just before Exit 7, and burst into flames, according to NJ.com. The driver reportedly suffered serious injuries.

The 31-year-old Mcpherson, from Glassboro, did not survive.

An investigation being led by New Jersey State Police into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Our thoughts are with Mcpherson's family and friends at this difficult time.

