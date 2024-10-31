A Gloucester County man has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug trafficking and firearms charges.

44-year-old Javier Osorio of Deptford was convicted on July 19th of last year on the following charges:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin and cocaine

Possession with the intent to distribute heroin

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Federal authorities say Osorio conspired with others to distribute cocaine and over one kilo of heroin, which was recovered from his apartment.

Osorio was arrested while driving with his conspirators from New Jersey to Brooklyn to sell an additional amount of heroin, which was recovered from the vehicle.

In addition to the drugs recovered from his apartment, law enforcement also recovered a loaded stolen firearm from under Osorio’s mattress.

Once released, Osorio will be under three years of supervised release.