Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are on the lookout for the driver of a pickup truck they say is responsible for causing a hit-and-run accident.

The incident reportedly occurred Saturday, May 6th around 8 a.m. along College Drive in Blackwood, according to Patch.com.

The driver of what appears to be an older, light-colored pickup truck is accused of striking a vehicle while merging in the southbound lanes, forcing that vehicle into a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling northbound.

The pickup truck did not stop.

Gloucester Township Police are hoping someone from the public might recognize the truck or offer a tip about the accident.

A closer look at the pickup truck shows it to be a large 4x4 missing its tailgate, but with a large trailer hitch.

You can watch surveillance footage of the vehicle below.

If you have any information on this pickup truck or its driver, please contact Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 or call their anonymous crime-tip line at 856-842-5560. To text an anonymous tip, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777 or use the anonymous tip webpage.

