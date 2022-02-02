GoFundMe Page Established For Egg Harbor Township Fire Victims
A GoFundMe page was established two hours ago for The Joseph and Melissa Vola Family.
The initial goal is $10,000. In two hours, there are 76 contributors and they are almost halfway to their goal.
Help The Volas Rebuild After Devastating Fire
If you wish to contribute, here is the GoFundMe page.
Earlier today, we dropped off $2,500 from The Harry Hurley in the Morning Charity. This is in addition to the GoFundMe effort.
