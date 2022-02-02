GoFundMe Page Established For Egg Harbor Township Fire Victims

A GoFundMe page was established two hours ago for The Joseph and Melissa Vola Family.

The initial goal is $10,000. In two hours, there are 76 contributors and they are almost halfway to their goal.

Help The Volas Rebuild After Devastating Fire

$4,840 raised of $10,000 goal ● 76 donors Sarah Walker and Jonathan Walker are organizing this fundraiser. Here is their mission statement: On February 1, 2022, my sister, Melissa, her husband Joe, a police officer and veteran, and my niece and nephew, Taylor (11) and Ryan (10), lost everything in a horrific house fire in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ. Everything we use on a daily basis- clothes, furniture, plates, cups, towels, even ponytail holders and toothbrushes will need to be replaced.

And, of course, all those things like a favorite toy, sports equipment, or stuffed animal that are so special when you're ten and eleven years old. Immediate needs like housing, clothes, shoes, and groceries are substantial. So every little bit will help them restart.

Thank you in advance for being a blessing for their family and letting them know they’re not alone.

If you wish to contribute, here is the GoFundMe page.

Earlier today, we dropped off $2,500 from The Harry Hurley in the Morning Charity. This is in addition to the GoFundMe effort.

