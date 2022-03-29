GoFundMe to Help Egg Harbor Twp High Senior With Brain Trauma

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help an 18-year-old senior from Egg Harbor Township High School who is hospitalized with brain trauma after being hit by a vehicle on March 14.

Andrew Gonzalez was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike on the shoulder of the Black Horse Pike. He is listed in critical but stable condition at AtlantiCare City Division.

According to his mother's Facebook post, Andrew Gonzalez has contracted pneumonia while in the hospital, complicating a bad situation.

Townsquare Media reported on this accident when it happened with this description from the Egg Harbor Township Police.

"A 2012 GMC Terrain, operated by Dana Sessoms, 50 years old from Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike in the area of Uibel Ave. when Andrew Gonzalez, 18 years old from Egg Harbor Township, rode his bicycle from the shoulder into the roadway, crossing in front of Ms. Sessoms vehicle. The GMC struck Mr. Gonzalez in the fast lane of travel on the Black Horse Pike, and he was thrown from his bicycle to the ground."

His mother has set up a GoFundMe page to help defray Andrew's medical expenses

Her plea to help her son on the GoFundMe page is heartbreaking.

If you know Andrew, you know he is one of the kindest, most generous, and good-hearted teenagers you will ever meet. Andrew is a high school student at EHT High School and was supposed to graduate this year with the Class of 2022. As of right now, he is in critical but stable condition. He has a very long and unknown road to recovery ahead of him. Although he would never ask for it himself, Andrew is in need of our help. Please consider donating..anything helps, or at least share on your social media accounts to spread the word. Any Funds received will be used to cover all medical and rehabilitation expenses.

