Gordon Ramsay Bringing Another Exciting Restaurant to Caesar’s Atlantic City
The Atlantic City restaurant scene just got another jolt thanks to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen is expected to open this summer and will join the Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill, the longtime Caesar's restaurant.
The restaurant is based on the popular TV show, Hell's Kitchen.
Another Atlantic City Gordon Ramsay restaurant is Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah's.
