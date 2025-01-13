Got her! Top 10 most wanted person captured in Atlantic County, NJ
A person on Atlantic County's top ten most wanted list has been taken off of the streets of South Jersey.
And this latest arrest highlights Sheriff Joe O'Donoghue's no-nonsense approach to crime in this region.
Danielle Simoncini arrested
Monday morning, authorities took to Facebook to announce the arrest of 35-year-old Danielle Simoncini.
Simoncini had been wanted for robbery and hindering. She was described as a 5' 9", 180-pound, white female.
Atlantic County's Most Wanted
11 people remain on Atlantic County's most wanted list.
Sheriff O'Donoghue said in a social media post, "If you are on that list or have a warrant, TURN YOURSELF IN NOW because we are coming for you!"
If you have any information on any of Atlantic County’s most wanted, you are asked to call (609) 909-7200.
FBI looks for dangerous people in New Jersey
Meanwhile, the FBI continues to look for these dangerous people from the Garden State. If you can provide any information about these people, you can submit tips online.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
