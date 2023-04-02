Gotcha! Dine and Dashers Caught on Video in Galloway NJ

You already know there are cameras EVERYWHERE, right?



They are out there taking pictures, recording videos, and providing security in ways was never imagined a generation ago.

Almost every business today has some sort of video surveillance.

Apparently, not everyone knows this.

Saturday night, a young couple strolled into Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grille in Galloway Township. They spent some time there and then left.

The problem is that they allegedly left without paying their bill.

Well, that's not right!

Shortly after the incident, Tailgaters' owner published a video of the alleged couple - yes, caught on camera:

Let's stress, that this is America and this couple is assumed innocent until proven guilty.

That being said, maybe they just forgot. (Hey, if this is you and you just "forgot to pay", the Tailgaters folks are nice people and they'll probably accept your apology if you go in and make it right. Don't forget your server, too!)

Remember, there are cameras everywhere!

