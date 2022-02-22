Gotcha: Egg Harbor Twp Police Hope to Identify Track Suited Shopper

Surveillance cameras are everywhere.

Maybe some people don't notice.

Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera in a local business.

People say they want to talk with the man "in reference to an ongoing investigation."

No other information on the case has been released.

If you can help police with identification, you're urged to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051. You can also send an email to cid@ehtpd.com.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

