South Jersey can take a deep breath. Christmas has officially been saved! Saved from whom, you ask? Oh, just the big green menace himself.

That’s right: the Grinch tried it… again. But this year, he didn’t stand a chance.

On Friday, December 5, Deptford Township kicked off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting at the municipal complex. It was a night filled with music, community cheer, twinkling lights, and enough holly-jolly vibes to make even the Grinch sweat.

The mayor and council came out and joined residents for the celebration. Pics from the magical evening are already posted on the official Deptford Township Instagram, complete with all the appropriate thank-yous and fun highlights from the night.

The Grinch Strikes… But Deptford PD Strikes Back

But just when things were getting too merry, something stirred in the shadows… something tall, green, and allergic to joy. Yep… the Grinch was on the loose. Apparently, he was skulking around Deptford trying to ruin the fun like it was his full-time job.

Thankfully, our real-life Whoville (aka Deptford Township) had backup.

The Deptford Township Police Department swooped in just in the nick of time. Not only did they spot the Grinch before he did anything crazy, but they got him GOOD when they tackled him to the ground. The best part of it all? The whole takedown was caught on video. Even the moment the Grinch was escorted into the back of a police car is now on Facebook for all to see.

Deptford Police: Holiday Heroes Of The Season

Huge kudos to the Deptford Township Police Department for saving Christmas before the Grinch could swipe so much as a candy cane.

The tree lighting went off without a hitch, joy was restored, and South Jersey is once again safe for sleigh bells and sugar cookies!

See… not even the Grinch can dim South Jersey’s holiday sparkle.

