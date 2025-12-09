No, Chick-Fil-A Is NOT Selling Grinch Meals In NJ

@YayaRodriguez1439 via TikTok | Canva

If your feed has been flooded with those neon-green buns, festive waffle fries, and “limited-edition” Chick-fil-A "Grinch Meals", well… I have some bad news. I hate to break it to you, but it’s all one giant holiday hoax.

Ever since McDonald’s rolled out their real Grinch Meal, the internet has been doing what it does best …running wild with AI-generated chaos.

Fake Chick-fil-A Grinch Meal Has Everyone Fooled

TikTok and Instagram have been blowing up with suspiciously perfect videos showing Chick-fil-A boxes dipped in Grinch-green, complete with matching burgers and peppermint shakes. Looks cute, looks festive… looks TOTALLY fake. A quick Google search backs it up, too. Even Chick-fil-A’s own reps have confirmed there is no official Grinch Meal on their menu.

As for those green buns? Edited. Fan-made. AI-generated. Sure, they’re super cute but not something you’ll actually find at your local Chick-Fil-A in Egg Harbor Township or Deptford.

McDonald’s Has The Grinch

If you’re craving something Grinchy this season, your only confirmed stop is McDonald’s. Everything else is just the internet roasting our collective FOMO. Sorry about that.

Whatever you do, don’t show up at Chick-fil-A demanding a green sandwich. The employees have enough to deal with this time of year.

@yayarodriguez1439 Chic fil a x Grinch meal coming out on Sunday 💚 #grinchmeal #chickfila #mcdonalds #grinchchristmas #jokes #fyp #grinchstolechristmas ♬ You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch (A Funny Christmas Song) - Allan Sherman

Until Chick-fil-A officially says otherwise, their "Grinch Meal" is nothing more than a festive little fib making the social media rounds.

