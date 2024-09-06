Fall means FOOTBALL! Football is back and the Garden State is ready! Here in South Jersey, we're looking forward to rooting for our boys in green. The Philadelphia Eagles are back with their first game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, September 6th in Brazil!

Once the chill hits the air, we all know what that means... football season is officially here. As the Birds are gearing up for their first season without Jason Kelce, it's bittersweet for so many of us Eagles fans. Still, we want to watch our Eagles fly, so we'll be sitting on the edge of our seats every game this season, hoping the team can lead us to victory.

Whether you head to your friend's house or host a little shindig of your own at home for the games this year, you can make sure your fur baby can participate in all the Birds' fun, too. All you need to do is whip them up a little snack. It's more like a drink, actually. Regardless, they'll think it's delicious either way.

The green margarita every furry Eagles' fan needs this football season

You dress your dogs up in cute outfits, right? I have a cheerleader outfit for my pup to wear during football season. Why can't she get in on all the yummy snacks we prepare for football games, too? I have discovered the best green drink all dogs in Eagles Nation should be drinking all season long.

It's a Green Margarita! The recipe has gone viral on social media. For good reason, too. The ingredients are SUPER healthy for your pup! Follow these directions step-by-step to prepare the perfect Philadelphia Eagles-themed drink for your dogs this football season:

The Perfect Dog-Friendly Drink For Philly Football Season 2024 🏈 Your fur babies can get in on all the Birds action this football season with this delicious green drink complete with dog treats, cucumbers, and plain yogurt! 🐶 Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal