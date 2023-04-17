Greens and Grains on Ventnor Avenue in Margate is making plans to open for the summer of 2023 and even bigger plans to leave Margate to be part of the Ventnor Plaza revitalization.

In a Facebook post, Greens and Grains announced they will be moving back to Ventnor where they first opened in 2015, to be a part of the revitalization project at Ventnor Plaza.

Greens and Grains is the Atlantic County-based vegan chain with other locations in Galloway, Northfield, and, as of this summer, inside Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

In their post about moving back to Ventnor, Greens and Grains talks about their frustrations with their Margate location.

Our struggle with Margate has been that it’s an “Express” location with no kitchen and no parking. When faced with the prospect of buying the building and adding a kitchen, in a space with no parking/no year round business or relocating, we knew it was time to move on!

The eatery sounds excited to make a fresh start back in Ventnor, in the soon-to-be-expanded Ventnor Plaza site.

The work the new landlord has been doing is nothing short of amazing. Raising the ground level of the property, signing national brands and making long overdue cosmetic and logistical upgrades. We are so excited to be returning home! The new @greensandgrains location will be on a pad site in the center of the property, side by side with Starbucks. You can’t miss us! Plenty of parking, full kitchen, full menu concept, open YEAR ROUND and we plan to open in January 2024!

In the meantime, Greens and Grains fans, there is fresh news for their final summer in Margate.

The restaurant is adding a new menu soon and will be using a food truck this summer in Margate to offer select hot food and their freshly made salads and usual favorites.

Listeners' Favorite South Jersey Pizza Places & Toppings