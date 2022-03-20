Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested last week for, "possession of three handguns loaded with hollow point ammunition and high capacity magazines."

The Atlantic City Police Department says during the early morning hours of March 17th, Officer Ivan Cruz stopped three vehicles on South Arkansas Avenue after seeing them driving at a high rate of speed around Missouri and Fairmount Avenues.

Officer Cruz successfully made contact with the occupants of two of the three vehicles. The third vehicle was located unoccupied and it was determined that three individuals had fled from that vehicle. Two of the individuals, Brock Gould and a 16-year-old juvenile, were tracked and located by Sgt. Brian Fleming, Officer Ivan Cruz, and Officer Danny Rodriguez.

Police say a foot chase ensued and the two individuals were taken into custody without incident a short distance away. The third occupant, Trayon Bennett, fled on foot but was also found and taken into custody.

Inside the unoccupied vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun on the driver’s side floor. Immediately adjacent to the vehicle, officers also located two additional loaded handguns.

30-year-old Brock Gould, 18-year-old Trayon Bennett, and a 16-year-old, all from Bridgeton, were all charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, eluding, obstruction, and conspiracy.

The juvenile was remanded to Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center. Gould and Bennett were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

