Since the internet's inception, we've all been told before opening any accounts to come up with the most original passwords we can think of in an effort to prevent hackers and scammers from stealing our information.

At this point, I think it's been solidly proven that's a concept that's easier said than done.

Get our free mobile app

In an effort to keep our information as safe from potential scammers as humanly possible, we, the internet users, are supposed to be formulating different passwords for each and every online account we open.

Raise your hand if you actually do that ✋✋ .....didn't think so.

Most of us have a few passwords that we consider our most reliable and stick to those for every new account we recreate. After all, who has the bandwidth to memorize over 30 different passwords?

50% of US citizens' passwords likely leaked to dark web Photo by GuerrillaBuzz on Unsplash loading...

NJ Password Safety

Recent data has surfaced that should alarm every single person in America that uses the internet for anything at all on a daily basis. Apparently, almost 50% of all US citizens' passwords have released to the dark web. That leaves NJ residents susceptible to online scams. We hear about the number of internet scams increasing every single day.

The folks at Social Catfish have come up with a program that detects whether or not your own personal passwords are among the ones that are now floating around the darkest corners of the internet. They've also attempted to explain why so many people's personal information was compromised in the first place.

This is a result of a rise in personal data breaches which cost Americans $744 million in 2023, up from $517 million in 2021. Last year, nearly three billion individuals had their personal data – including social security numbers – leaked during an attack on National Public Data last year.

This should serve as a warning to ALL Americans here in New Jersey and beyond that we must do a better job of monitoring our online presence. Never click on links you don't recognize, enable 2-Factor Authentication, and NEVER send ANYONE your personal information unless you're 100% sure it's actually them.

Nearly 50% of all NJ residents' passwords leaked Photo by Mohammad Rahmani on Unsplash loading...

The 10 Most Commonly Used Passwords in New Jersey The ten most commonly used passwords in New Jersey, as determined by NordPass Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman