If you’ve walked through a candy aisle in South Jersey lately and felt like your wallet flinched, you're not imagining things.

Halloween 2025 is shaping up to be the most expensive spooky season yet for sweet tooths everywhere.

Why Is Candy So Expensive This Year?

Here’s the scary part: multiple sources report that the price of cocoa has skyrocketed since early 2024. That means chocolate-based candies like M&Ms, officially crowned New Jersey’s favorite Halloween candy for 2025, are hitting record-high prices. Yikes.

So, does that mean we’ll see fewer colorful M&Ms in trick-or-treat buckets this year? Honestly, probably. With candy inflation hitting hard, many households may scale back or skip the chocolate altogether.

A Sweet Alternative: “The Teal Pumpkin Project”

If you’re looking to save money and be inclusive, consider joining the Teal Pumpkin Project. This nationwide initiative encourages folks to hand out non-food treats so that kids with allergies or other medical conditions can safely enjoy trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Instead of candy, stock up on things like glow sticks, mini Play-Doh, stickers, temporary tattoos, small party bag toys, or anything that might be deemed a non-edible treat!

To participate, simply put a teal pumpkin or a sign on your porch to let families know you’ve got allergy-safe options.

Whether you're skipping the M&Ms to save money or to make Halloween more inclusive, there are still plenty of ways to keep the spirit alive without the sugar crash.