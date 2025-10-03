October 5–11 marks Fire Prevention Week, and if you think New Jersey would be ahead of the curve in fire safety, think again. According to a new Fire Safety Report Card, NJ only scored a "C" grade when residents were quizzed on their fire safety knowledge and habits.

The report surveyed Americans on everything from fire extinguisher confidence to cooking habits, compiling state-by-state grades. The findings? Truly eye-opening. Fire prevention isn't exactly NJ's strong suit.

Basic Fire Safety: Where NJ Is Falling Short

Did you know that only 44% have a fire escape plan? Just 14% of those people have actually practiced it. Worse, 1 in 10 people have removed the batteries from their smoke alarms, and nearly half don’t even own a carbon monoxide detector.

Confidence seems to also be lacking. 50% of people don’t even feel equipped enough to handle a grease fire, even though 63% think they could recognize one. Grease fires, by the way, are the #1 cause of accidental home fires.

5 Common Fire Safety Mistakes We Make At Home

Fire safety isn’t just about having equipment, it’s about behavior. Some of us don't realize we could be doing more to prevent a disaster. Here are the top 5 fire hazards many of us overlook:

Sleeping with the bedroom door open (37%)

Using too many extension cords (32%)

Leaving the stove unattended (28%)

Letting candles burn unsupervised (19%)

Leaving a space heater on overnight (16%)

Whether you’re in an apartment or a house, it’s time to level up your fire safety game. This Fire Prevention Week, do more than check the box... check your habits, too.

