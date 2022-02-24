Hamilton Township NJ Cops Say Protect Your Car Against Burglaries
It's that time of the year, when burglars come out of winter hiding and try to break into cars.
Hamilton Township Police says there's one big thing you can do to protect yourself and your valuables: Lock your car!
It seem simple enough, but it's amazing the number of people who, for whatever reason, don't lock their car doors.
Another big one - and these seems like even more common sense - don't leave your keys in your vehicle!
Hamilton Township Police say they're already seeing an increase in car burglaries - and you have to figure that it's not just happening in Hamilton Township - it's probably happening all over South Jersey.
Police say you can also reduce your chances of becoming a burglary victim by parking in well-lit areas. Another tip: don't leave valuables in plain sight in your car. If you must leave them in the car, lock them in the trunk.
Stay safe, South Jersey!
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.