Hamilton Township NJ Cops Searching for Suspect in Theft

Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards.

Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th.

The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with information on the case call Detective Greg Blose at 609-625-2700, extension 542. You can also message the police on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.

