Hammonton Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old Boy

UPDATE: Police say Luis has safely returned home.

Police in Hammonton are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Luis Manuel Lopez was last seen leaving his home on 12th St. at about 7pm Monday night. Luis is 5' 8" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes. According to police, "Luis was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, red sneakers, and a white brimmed hat; additionally, Luis should be carrying a backpack."

If you know of Luis' whereabouts, you're urged to call the Hammonton Police Department at 609-561-4000, extension 1.

SOURCE: Hammonton Police Department.

