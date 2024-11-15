Friday Fun: The Happiest Criminal Who Made Me Laugh Out Loud

When I first saw this video, I smiled and laughed out loud.

Really.

Yeah, breaking the law is wrong, and dangerous driving is, well, dangerous. But, still....

Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash Photo by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash loading...

It happened in Texas

This incident happened this week in Texas and was caught on video by a local news station.

Again, yes she was wrong, and she broke the law. But, she looks fun, right? LOL!

Get our free mobile app

Online comments are the best

Honestly, the woman is in a lot of trouble and is facing felony charges.

But.... her video gave us something to laugh about... and some of the comments on the video are - what do the kids say - fire:

She was so nice about not running into the other cars .

. This the new High Noon seltzer commercial.

Soul mate.

Wife material right there. “ Baby, we need a beer run”!

Still used her turn signal lol .

. Gotta admire that positive attitude the whole way through. Or the really strong buzz .

. My kinda gal.

She really did all this to avoid picking her kids up from soccer practice.

I can fix her I promise.

H er body her choice.

T his is why they always tell you to wear shoes when you drive. She could of gotten away on foot otherwise .

. She’s gonna have a podcast deal by next week .

Welcome to America!

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens