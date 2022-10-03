Hardy Updates Fans After Tour Bus Accident: ‘I’m Alive’

Hardy is home and recovering after a tour bus accident left him and three other people with "significant injuries." Although he has yet to give us specifics about what happened and how bad those injuries are, he is thanking fans for their prayers.

On Sunday (Oct. 2), the singer-songwriter posted a selfie with his fiancé, Caleigh Ryan. He has a slight smile on his face and looks content as Ryan rests her head on his shoulder.

Get our free mobile app

"Thank you for all the texts and calls," he writes on Instagram Story. "I'm alive and that's all that matters. I love you all."

Instagram Instagram loading...

Ryan also shared her gratitude on Instagram, writing, "Thank you all so so much for all of the prayers and well wishes. I'm thanking God with all of my heart that I'm able to hold his hand right now."

"Michael, Tanner and Noah are ok, thank God. They suffered some injuries, but Ricky still very much needs everyone's prayers. It really is a miracle that everyone is alive," she adds.

Instagram Instagram loading...

"Ricky" is Hardy's bus driver, and according to both the star and his fiancé, he has required extra medical attention and remained hospitalized after others were released.

WKRN reported the accident early Sunday morning. It occurred around 2:30AM on Oct. 2 on Interstate 40 in Middle Tennessee as the bus was headed west. Tennessee Highway Patrol reported injuries and is investigating what caused the crash.

Hardy asked for prayers in revealing the accident a few hours after it happened. He and his crew others had been traveling back home to Nashville after a show in Bristol, Tenn.

"There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however, we were all treated for significant injuries," he said in informing fans. "... I've been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us a couple of shows. My team and I will keep fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days."

The "Wait in the Truck" singer notes that he will be taking some time off to rest and recover. Doctors have recommended that he take a few weeks to heal, which will "cost us a couple of shows." He has promised to keep fans updated in the coming days.