One person had to be extracted from a vehicle following a head-on crash in Egg Harbor Township Thursday afternoon.

The EHT Police Department says the accident happened just before 4:30 at the intersection of Mill and Orchard Roads.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Toyota Camry, being driven by Emily Whitson of Cherry Hill, was traveling westbound on Mill Road. As she approached the intersection with Orchard Road, police say the vehicle veered into the opposite lane.

A 2016 transport van owned by Shalom Towers, which was traveling eastbound, attempted to swerve and avoid the Camry. As the Camry continued westbound, it struck the front driver’s side corner of the van.

The collision caused the car to be lodged under the transport van, resulting in Whitson being entrapped.

Mill and Orchard Roads in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Whitson was extricated from her vehicle by members of local fire departments and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Trauma Unit for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Atlantic County Office of Emergency Management assisted in the cleanup of a large gasoline spill from the van.

Mill Road was closed for about two hours while the scene was cleared.

The crash is being investigated by Ofc. Nathan Lahr with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.

