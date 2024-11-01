Here’s How To Score A FREE Cup Of Coffee In Ocean City, NJ

Free Coffee Friday!

It's the little things in life that bring the most joy, isn't it? We'll take wins where can get them. Getting to enjoy a tasty cup of coffee that you didn't have to pay for might just rank near the top of the list these days.

It's no secret that as adults, life can get busy and stressful with work, bills, and responsibilities. A free cup of coffee is a little treat that breaks the routine and adds a moment of joy to an otherwise hectic day. It may not seem like much, but sometimes a small gesture can brighten someone’s day, especially when life feels overwhelming.

Free Coffee In Ocean City

It was revealed on social media that a famous OCNJ cafe would like to thank you for your support throughout the years. So, in an effort to show you how grateful they are that you choose to make them such a huge part of the community, Yianni's Cafe wants to hook you up with a free fresh brew to start off your weekend. Not a bad way to kick off your Friday morning, right?

They're located at 847 Asbury Avenue. This is all to include you in the celebration of their 16th year anniversary in Ocean City.



You can either order your coffee to go or take advantage of the offer while you eat inside the restaurant. They shared the news to Facebook along with their hours of operation. Head over to Yianni's Cafe between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1st for your free hot or iced coffee.

Enjoy!

