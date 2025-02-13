Here’s How To Score A Limited Edition World Champion Eagles Football

If you're a Philly sports fan, or just a fan of the City of Brotherly Love, then you know how much we love our Birds. The fact that they just became WORLD CHAMPIONS at Super Bowl LIX will live rent-free in our minds until the next big win.

There's something special about supporting our Eagles that can't be explained. It runs deep within our veins. We bleed green, baby!

Now, thanks to Nikco Sports, you can get your hands on something that can take your sports memorbelia collection to the next level. I'm not a collector, but even I want one of these bad boys!

It's a fully licensed, limited edition Eagles football!

A Piece Of Eagles History

This thing isn't just a football, either. It's fully embossed and comes with a certificate of authenticity. There are only 5,000 of these things available. I know... that's not that many.

Each one is individually numbered, making it a must-have for only the truest Eagles fans who want to hold on to a piece of Birds history forever.

All The Fancy Football Details

Each one of these footballs is decked out with 3 panels that tell the story of the Eagles.

Panel 1: features the Super Bowl logo, the stadium history, and special championship moments. The stuff that you can't help but get hyped up over for the game.

Panel 2: this includes the 2024 season schedule WITH the scores, playoff schedule, and of course, the Eagles helmet logo.

Panel 3: this one is special. It features action shots of both Jalen Hurts AND Saquon Barkley.

Help Out A Good Cause

For every football sold, a portion of those proceeds goes to help the Eagles Autism Foundation. So, not only are you getting something special, but you're helping out an awesome organization.

Where To Order

Since they only have 5,000 of these available, you should probably decide how badly you want one sooner rather than later.Order them online at nikcosports.com or call 1-800-345-2868.

The balls are $129.95. May the odds be ever in your favor. GO BIRDS!

