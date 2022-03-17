Here’s What All the Police Hubbub Is About in Linwood Today
Careful rubber-neckers, don't strain yourself, it's only a drill!
Linwood Police Department reports that the Atlantic County Crisis/ Hostage Negotiation Team will be conducting a training exercise in Linwood today.
Get our free mobile app
You could be seeing a lot of police activity throughout the day, but you should be aware that it is only a drill.
The training exercises will be centered on Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Maple Avenue from about 8:30 am until 4:00 pm. According to police, " Expect to see uniformed and non-uniformed police personnel in the area. THIS IS AN IN-SERVICE TRAINING EXERCISE - please do not be alarmed by the increased activity."
Meanwhile, the church will be open to the public for prayer.
SOURCE: Linwood Police Department.
Listener Picks: Five Absolutely Delicious South Jersey Bakeries
21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa)
From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.