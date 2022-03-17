Here’s What All the Police Hubbub Is About in Linwood Today

Careful rubber-neckers, don't strain yourself, it's only a drill!

Linwood Police Department reports that the Atlantic County Crisis/ Hostage Negotiation Team will be conducting a training exercise in Linwood today.

Get our free mobile app

You could be seeing a lot of police activity throughout the day, but you should be aware that it is only a drill.

The training exercises will be centered on Our Lady of Sorrows Church on Maple Avenue from about 8:30 am until 4:00 pm. According to police, " Expect to see uniformed and non-uniformed police personnel in the area. THIS IS AN IN-SERVICE TRAINING EXERCISE - please do not be alarmed by the increased activity."

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Meanwhile, the church will be open to the public for prayer.

SOURCE: Linwood Police Department.

Listener Picks: Five Absolutely Delicious South Jersey Bakeries

21 of the Best Places to Get a Hoagie (or Sub) in South Jersey (Besides Wawa) From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie... enjoy!