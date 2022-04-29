Here’s Where to Win Your Barefoot Country Music Fest Tickets Today

Today (Friday, April 29, 2022) we're kicking off our Barefoot Ticket Tour! It's a chance for you to win passes to this summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is June 16 - 19 on the beach in Wildwood and will feature country music superstars Eric Church, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, and Cole Swindell. In all, over 40 different artists will play at this year's festival.

You can check out the complete festival lineup here.

Our Barefoot ticket tour, powered by Zane's Western Apparel & Work Gear will be making two stops today:

From 3 - 4 pm, we'll be at MudHen Brewing Company, Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood. MudHen is the only brewery in Wildwood - and is a full-service pub with a huge menu, wine, cocktails, and of course some freshly brewed beer! Today, MudHen is releasing a new beer – Boat Czech, a Czech-style Pilsner to help raise money for the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation.

Then, from 6 - 7 pm, we'll be at Blue Rascal Distillery, West End Avenue in Hammonton. Hammonton, of course, is famous for blueberries! The blueberry varieties grown in the surrounding farms bring a nuanced flavor to their brandy and liqueurs. Reservations for tasting are encouraged, and you can do that by clicking here.

At each stop of the tour, we'll give away a pair of Barefoot Fest tickets every 15 minutes! In addition, at each stop, you can also register to win a great pair of boots from Zane's Western Apparel & Work Gear.

So, are you going to Barefoot? We hope to see you on our Barefoot Ticket Tour!

