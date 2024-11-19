Here’s Why I Keep Flying Spirit Airlines From Atlantic City

I fly Spirit Airlines, and I'm not ashamed of it.

Really.

I like Spirit. Wait, I love Spirit!

Spirit Airlines Edges Closer To Bankruptcy Filing Getty Images loading...

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy

If you missed the news, Spirit Airlines has filed for bankruptcy - and their plan is to "continue service as normal."

I certainly hope so! Hopefully, they'll get their ducks in a row, and keep doing what they're doing.

Several times a year I fly Spirit, and they're really my first choice. I'm a happy Spirit customer, and I hope to be one for a long time.

Spirit Airlines' Stock Continues To Drop After Merger With Jetblue Blocked By Federal Judge Getty Images loading...

Three reasons I fly Spirit Airlines

1. Spirit Airlines is convenient for me.

They're the only regularly-scheduled airline that flies out of Atlantic City International Airport - and that works for me.

The airport is nearby - 10 minutes from my house. It couldn't be any more convenient than that! The airport is small and easy to maneuver- same with the parking lot.

Spirit flies to several locations in Florida - and a couple of those locations are close to family. Convenient all around!

2. Spirit Airlines is low cost.

If you're the least bit flexible, you can find cheap flights. Sometimes really cheap!

Yes, you have to pay for "extras" like luggage, seats, and such - but if you know that going in, you can manage it. Sometimes, if I'm flying to see family for just a few days, I don't need luggage - I can manage with a small personal bag --- or, I can mail clothes back and forth.

3. Spirit workers are friendly.

Most of the Spirit workers I've encountered and nice and friendly - they understand customer service. Bravo, Spirit, you've figured this one out better than most.

Flying? If I can, I'm choosing Spirit!

