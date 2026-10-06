I never met John Elliot. He was from Egg Harbor Township and was a Navy Ensign.

All indications are that he was a remarkable young man.

Unfortunately, he lost his life to a drunk driver in 2000, shortly after he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Thanks to the tremendous efforts of his family, the legacy of John lives on - and will continue to live in.

They created, in John's memory, the HERO campaign. It works to promote the use of safe and sober designated drunk drivers.

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HERO Campaign Secures Federal Program For Patrol Car Expansion

The HERO Campaign began locally, but quickly spread regionally, and nationally.

The program works with law enforcement, schools, colleges, businesses, and highway safety agencies to carry out it's mission.

One of the parts of the campaign is to wrap law enforcement vehicles with the HERO Campaign with it's logo and main message.

Federal Funding to Help HERO Campaign

South Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew has announced that he's secured $500,000 in federal funds to help the campaign continue to wrap these vehicles nationwide. It's expected the funding will help 125 police vehicles get wrapped with the HERO message.

Van Drew states, "Every one of these police cars is another reminder to people not get behind the wheel after drinking. If that reminder stops even one person from making that decision, that is a life potentially saved. I am very proud we were able to secure this funding for them."

A shout out to the Elliot family for their hard work with the campaign, and to Van Drew for helping lead the charge on the legislative level!

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman