This could be one of the most Jersey stories ever: how an old strip club out in the middle of nowhere has turned into an amazing hidden gem restaurant.

Now, if you're like me, sometimes you fall into a trap where you wind up going to the same restaurants over and over. Perhaps I'm a creature of habit.

And while those places are certainly good, you just kinda get tired of eating at the same places time and time again.

To get out of one of those holes recently, I decided to try a place that I've driven by for years and years but never visited.

A Surprising Culinary Destination in South Jersey's Pine Barrens

It's in a building that used to be a strip club in the southern part of the Pine Barrens, next to a big blueberry field, nowhere near any big population centers.

So, yeah, that's naturally where one would expect to have an amazing night out.

READ MORE: Exclusive Photos of the Old Plaza Cinema Adult Theater in Turnersville

I've documented some hidden gems in Atlantic City's restaurant scene in the past. Chef Vola's is easily the worst-kept secret in the region now, and Scannicchio’s and Lefty’s over on the other side of the city is definitely worth a visit.

Chef Vola's in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Chef Vola's in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

But my latest discovery is not in Atlantic City, it's in Mays Landing — not in downtown nor over by the mall.

What used to be The Hott Spot on the Black Horse Pike just west of Route 50 in Mays Landing...

The former Hott Spot in Mays Landing NJ (2013) - Photo: Google Maps The former Hott Spot in Mays Landing NJ (2013) - Photo: Google Maps loading...

...became the Golden Pyramid restaurant a number of years ago (and, again, I apologize to our IT department for spending company time, again, researching strip clubs).

Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Side note: You'll find several really good restaurants out in the sparsely populated parts of Hamilton Township and Folsom. Along the Black Horse Pike, Joe Italiano's Maplewood, Harley Dawn Diner, Henri Hott's Barbeque, and more are all worth a visit.

On the outside, not much has changed from its X-rated days. The building still looks pretty much the same; obviously all of the signs have changed. And, driving by, there isn't a lot that catches your eye.

On the inside, however, this is where the "hidden gem" term comes into play, as you will find some absolutely amazing food. And be warned: the amount of food that they will bring to your table is mind-blowing. That's not an exaggeration.

Not Your Average Menu — A Fusion of Mediterranean, Egyptian, and Italian Cuisine

The sign out front says they serve "Mediterranean Egyptian Italian Cuisine," which took me a while to wrap my mind around, but that's exactly what you will find once you sit down.

Before you pick a main course, their appetizers range from crab cakes and stuffed mushrooms to octopus and stuffed grape leaves — a little bit of everything.

Further into your culinary adventure, those three culinary worlds come together quite nicely on a menu that features any number of chicken, lamb, seafood, steak, veal, and vegetarian dishes.

Scallop lobster sauce at Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Scallop lobster sauce at Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

I ordered the scallop lobster sauce -- about a dozen perfectly cooked scallops came out on top of about a pound of pasta over a wonderful medley of fresh vegetables.

Chicken Italiano at Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Chicken Italiano at Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Others in my party had the Chicken Italiano, which could easily feed two or three people, and the fried shrimp.

Fried shrimp at Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Fried shrimp at Golden Pyramid in Mays Landing NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman loading...

Behind us, someone ordered their Cajun seafood gumbo, which, I kid you not, almost took up their entire table.

For dessert, rice pudding made with rose water, topped with a choice of cinnamon, golden raisins, and/or nuts, is worth a try.

Huge Portions, Modest Prices Win Over Locals and First-Timers Alike

At the end of the night, three of us had dinner with non-alcoholic drinks and dessert for about $100 (before gratuity), and we all had what seemed like pounds of leftovers to bring home. Quite a bargain!

Golden Pyramid is just west of where Route 50 crosses the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing. Their hours vary a bit, so be sure to check their Facebook page for more information.

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan